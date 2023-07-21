China Launches 4 Tianmu-1 Meteorological Satellites to Orbit

Islam Times - China successfully launched four Tianmu-1 meteorological satellites into Earth orbit on Thursday using a Kuaizhou-1A solid-fuel carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) said.

The carrier launched Tianmu-1-07, Tianmu-1-08, Tianmu-1-09, and Tianmu-1-10 satellites, the CASIC specified, adding that they would be used mainly to provide meteorological data for commercial use.

Earlier this year, in January, the first two Tianmu-1 satellites were launched into orbit. Four more were orbited in March.

It was the 21st launch of Kuaizhou-1A rockets, with the first one carried out in January 2017. This type of spacecraft is designed mainly for commercial launches.

The launch took place from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in China's northwestern Gansu Province at 11:20 a.m. local time (03:20 GMT), Sputnik reported.