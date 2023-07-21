0
Friday 21 July 2023 - 02:10

China Launches 4 Tianmu-1 Meteorological Satellites to Orbit

Story Code : 1070927
The launch took place from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in China's northwestern Gansu Province at 11:20 a.m. local time (03:20 GMT), Sputnik reported.
 
The carrier launched Tianmu-1-07, Tianmu-1-08, Tianmu-1-09, and Tianmu-1-10 satellites, the CASIC specified, adding that they would be used mainly to provide meteorological data for commercial use.
 
Earlier this year, in January, the first two Tianmu-1 satellites were launched into orbit. Four more were orbited in March.
 
It was the 21st launch of Kuaizhou-1A rockets, with the first one carried out in January 2017. This type of spacecraft is designed mainly for commercial launches.
