Putin: Poland Plans to Form Coalition within NATO to Directly Intervene, Seize Land in Ukraine

Islam Times - Polish leaders plan to form a coalition under the guise of NATO and intervene in the conflict in Ukraine in order to seize land and return, as they believe, their "historical territories", Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

The union between Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, the reports on which appear in the media, is being made for the subsequent occupation of Ukraine, Putin emphasized.

"There have been media reports about plans to create a certain so-called Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian union: that is, we are not talking about some gathering of mercenaries, there are enough of them, and they are being destroyed, namely a regular, assembled, equipped military unit that is planned to be used for actions on the territory of Ukraine, including for allegedly ensuring the security of the current Western Ukraine. And in fact, if you call things by their proper names — for the subsequent occupation of these territories," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

In April 2022, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin has said that the United States and Poland are planning to establish Warsaw's military and political control over "its historical territories" in Ukraine. Eventhough the Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski has denied this information, soon after Naryshkin made the statement, the Polish authorities announced major military drills and large-scale relocation of the military in the Northern and Eastern parts of the country.

Later in Novermber, Sergey Naryshkin said that Polish special services "leaked" information to the Ukrainian media about the alleged preparation in the Lvov region of Ukraine of a referendum on the topic of joining Poland.

Former President Viktor Yanukovych also said that Ukraine’s statehood is under threat and it may be forced to merge with Poland.

"No matter how painful it is for me to write about this today, but the statehood of Ukraine is in extreme danger. It is threatened with complete destruction. At the same time, we are talking not only about the risk of losing vast territories in the South and East of the country," Yanukovych said in May 2022, adding that Ukraine "may be forced" to de-facto merge with Poland.

Putin also stated that there are no results of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

He said that "as a result of suicidal attacks", the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suffered extensive losses, with "tens of thousands" of soldiers killed.

He stressed that despite the "constant raids and total mobilization" across Ukraine, the Kiev regime "is finding it increasingly difficult to drive new reinforcements to the front."

The Russian president stated that neither the supply of weapons nor the presence of foreign mercenaries and advisers helped Kiev.

"Neither the colossal resources that were pumped into the Kiev regime, nor the supply of Western weapons, tanks, artillery, armored vehicles and missiles helped. The delivery of thousands of foreign mercenaries and advisers who were most actively used in attempts to break through the front of our army did not help either,” Putin said.

According to him, the West already lacks “Ukrainian cannon fodder”, which is why the Western leaders are considering using Lithuanians and Poles in hostilities.

"Hatching their revanchist plans, Polish authorities don't tell their people the truth. The truth is that the Ukrainian cannon fodder is clearly not enough for the West, so they plan to use new consumables - the Poles themselves, Lithuanians, and the list goes on. All those who the West will not feel sorry for,” Putin noted.

He warned that "This is a very dangerous game, and the authors of such plans should think about the consequences."

The Russian president added that "The existing production capacities in the West do not allow it to quickly replenish the consumption of reserves of equipment and ammunition”.

According to Putin, the West needs “Additional massive resources and time".

Putin also praised the command of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine for their professionalism.

"Our soldiers and officers, as well as units and formations are doing their duty to the Motherland courageously, steadfastly, and heroically," the Russian head of state pointed out.

The Russian head of state stressed that “At the same time, the whole world sees the much-hyped 'invulnerable' Western military equipment on fire [on the battlefield]. And in terms of its performance characteristics, it often even yields to some pieces of Soviet-made military hardware”.

The Russian president also warned of Eastern Europe leaders’ possible involvement in kindling “the fire of the war”.

“The fire of war is currently being intensively kindled as they use the ambitions of Eastern European states’ leaders, who have long turned hatred for Russia and Russophobia into their main export product and into an instrument of their domestic policy. And now they want to profiteer from the Ukrainian tragedy," he underscored.

Ukraine's much-hyped counteroffensive kicked off on June 4 after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops kept trying, but were failing to advance. A number of Western media outlets also pointed to the unimpressive results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself admitted that progress was "slower than desired".

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, for his part, said that since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has destroyed 21 enemy aircraft, five helicopters, and about 1,244 tanks, also eliminating more than 26,000 Ukrainian servicemen.

