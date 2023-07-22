0
Saturday 22 July 2023 - 01:15

Russian Warships Conduct Drills in Black Sea

Story Code : 1071084
Russian Warships Conduct Drills in Black Sea
According to the Russian ministry’s statement, warships and naval aviation “trained in isolating an area that was temporarily suspended for traffic” and “conducted measures to detain a [simulated] trespassing vessel.”
 
During the same exercise, a Russian patrol boat fired cruise missiles at a target ship placed on a training range. It was successfully hit and destroyed, the ministry reported.
 
On Monday, Russia declined to extend the Black Sea Initiative, a UN and Turkey-mediated arrangement with Ukraine, which allowed Kiev to export grain via its seaports. Moscow said the UN had failed to deliver on its part of the bargain and convince Western nations to lift sanctions hampering Russian exports of food and fertilizers.
 
The Russian Defense Ministry further announced that starting on Thursday it would revoke security guarantees under the deal. It now considers all ships moving to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea as “potential carriers of military cargoes” and their flag nations as “involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kiev regime”.
 
The Ukrainian military issued a similar warning on Thursday, which it claimed to be a response to the Russian policy. The statement declared the Black Sea a “danger zone” for Russian and Russia-bound ships.
 
Kiev also brought up the sinking of the Russian fleet’s former flagship, the Moskva, destroyed in April 2022 in what is widely believed to have been a Ukrainian missile attack. The Russian military said the warship was heavily damaged by a fire and explosions of munitions on board.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
22 July 2023
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
22 July 2023
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
21 July 2023
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Signs $50 Billion in Deals during UAE Visit
20 July 2023
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
20 July 2023
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
20 July 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan's Interior Minister Accuses Imran Khan of Exposing Official Secrets for Political Gains
20 July 2023
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
19 July 2023
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023