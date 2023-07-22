0
Saturday 22 July 2023 - 01:23

Iraq Renews Deal to Supply Lebanon Up to 2 Million Tons of Crude per Year

Story Code : 1071088
Iraq Renews Deal to Supply Lebanon Up to 2 Million Tons of Crude per Year
The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on Iraq providing Lebanon with fuel oil and crude oil, the Iraqi state news agency INA also reported on Friday, without elaborating.
 
In May Lebanon signed deals to secure more fuel supplies from Iraq as Beirut battles to produce more power to help it emerge from years of economic crisis.
 
Baghdad also agreed to increase the volume of heavy fuel oil supplied under an existing deal by 50% to 1.5 million metric tonnes this year.
 
Under the heavy fuel oil deal, first agreed in July 2021, Iraq provides the Lebanese government with the fuel in exchange for services including health care for Iraqi citizens.
