0
Saturday 22 July 2023 - 01:24

Hezbollah Monitors Every Israeli Movement on Lebanon Borders: Zionist Circles

Story Code : 1071089
Hezbollah Monitors Every Israeli Movement on Lebanon Borders: Zionist Circles
Al-Manar TV correspondent in South Lebanon, Ali Shoeib, Thursday posted via Twitter a video that shows the Israeli chief of staff Herzi Halevi, accompanied by the commanders of the northern region as well as Galilee and the eastern sector. inspecting Al-Abbad site off Houla town.
 
The Zionist media considered that the Israeli military command was in the crosshairs of Hezbollah cameras and missiles during the visit, describing the publishing of the video as very worrying.
 
Channel 13 indicated that Hezbollah has continued escalating the situation on the borders, adding that the Israelis have to be very worried about the video.
 
Ore Hilar, Channel 13 military reporter, said that Hezbollah could have used missiles instead of cameras to strike Halevi.
 
Channel 11 indicated that the video is considered as a dangerous failure for the Israelis, adding that Hezbollah managed to utilize it in the context of its propaganda.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
22 July 2023
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
22 July 2023
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
21 July 2023
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Signs $50 Billion in Deals during UAE Visit
20 July 2023
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
20 July 2023
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
20 July 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan's Interior Minister Accuses Imran Khan of Exposing Official Secrets for Political Gains
20 July 2023
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
19 July 2023
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023