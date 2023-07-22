Hezbollah Monitors Every Israeli Movement on Lebanon Borders: Zionist Circles

Islam Times - The Israeli media outlets followed up the repercussions of Al-Manar reporter’s circulation of the video which showed the Israeli chief of military Staff Herzi Halevi inspecting the borders with Lebanon.

The Zionist media considered that the Israeli military command was in the crosshairs of Hezbollah cameras and missiles during the visit, describing the publishing of the video as very worrying.

Channel 13 indicated that Hezbollah has continued escalating the situation on the borders, adding that the Israelis have to be very worried about the video.

Ore Hilar, Channel 13 military reporter, said that Hezbollah could have used missiles instead of cameras to strike Halevi.

Channel 11 indicated that the video is considered as a dangerous failure for the Israelis, adding that Hezbollah managed to utilize it in the context of its propaganda.

Al-Manar TV correspondent in South Lebanon, Ali Shoeib, Thursday posted via Twitter a video that shows the Israeli chief of staff Herzi Halevi, accompanied by the commanders of the northern region as well as Galilee and the eastern sector. inspecting Al-Abbad site off Houla town.