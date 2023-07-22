0
Saturday 22 July 2023 - 08:44

US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media

US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
According to its sources among US officials, the weapons are expected to be transferred from the Pentagon's stockpile, TASS reported.
 
The package will include "several Stryker armored fighting vehicles," demining equipment, ammunition for NASAMS short-and medium-range ground-based air defense systems, Patriot air defense systems, and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, the US will transfer TOW and Javelin anti-tank missile systems.
 
The news agency notes that the US authorities may change the composition of this package. According to Reuters, it will not include cluster munitions.
 
On July 20, CNN reported that Washington could announce a new $400 million military aid package for Kiev this week.
