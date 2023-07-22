0
Saturday 22 July 2023 - 08:49

Sale of US Nuclear Submarines Stalled

Story Code : 1071124
Sale of US Nuclear Submarines Stalled
The move is being led by GOP Senator Roger Wicker, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who outlined his rationale during an interview with Politico on Friday, RT reported.
 
“It makes sense to be sure we have enough submarines for our own security needs before we endorse that pillar of the (AUKUS) agreement,” he told the outlet, referring to the submarine sale. “The president needs to submit a supplemental request to give us an adequate number of submarines.”
 
Though Wicker could not say how much spending would be needed to build additional subs, he added that the White House must also approve “a plan for the industrial base to actually get there.” He said he intends to send a letter to US President Joe Biden in the coming days to make his case, alongside fellow Republican Senator Susan Collins.
 
In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal last week, Wicker argued that Washington is slated to transfer three nuclear-powered Virginia-class attack submarines to Canberra “even before we have met our own Navy’s requirements,” citing military reports suggesting the Pentagon needs at least 66 subs. Wicker noted that there are currently 49 in the US fleet, calling to step up production to 2.5 Virginia-class submarines per year.
 
Commenting on the hold-up, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles suggested he was not concerned by the GOP opposition, saying he was still “very confident” the submarine transfer would go through.
 
The weapon sale represents one leg of the three-way AUKUS security agreement signed with Australia and the UK in 2021. The deal also aims to facilitate the transfer of nuclear technology from Washington to Canberra with help from London, which will ultimately be used to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.
 
However, the pact has also been described by some officials as a way to deter China, which has condemned the AUKUS deal for helping to proliferate nuclear technology around the globe, warning it would kick off an “arms race” in the Indo-Pacific.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
22 July 2023
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
22 July 2023
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
21 July 2023
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Signs $50 Billion in Deals during UAE Visit
20 July 2023
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
20 July 2023
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
20 July 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan's Interior Minister Accuses Imran Khan of Exposing Official Secrets for Political Gains
20 July 2023
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
19 July 2023
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023