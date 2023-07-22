0
Saturday 22 July 2023 - 08:51

Michael Cohen, Trump Organization Settle His $1.3M Lawsuit

Story Code : 1071125
Michael Cohen, Trump Organization Settle His $1.3M Lawsuit
Attorneys for Cohen and the Trump company were in New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Friday working out the final terms of the deal, which were not disclosed.
 
“This matter has been resolved in a manner satisfactory to all parties,” Cohen said in a statement.
 
The Trump Organization declined comment.
 
The agreement comes just before the case was scheduled to go to trial. Opening arguments were set to start Monday, and witnesses including Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization executive vice president Alan Garten were set to testify.
 
Jury selection had already been completed, with a panel of six men and three women set to hear the case.
 
Cohen filed the lawsuit in 2019 accusing the Trump Organization of reneging on a contractual deal to "indemnify Mr. Cohen and to pay attorneys’ fees and costs incurred by Mr. Cohen in connection with various matters arising from Mr. Cohen’s work with and on behalf of the Organization and its principals, directors, and officers," including Donald Trump.
 
"These matters included multiple congressional hearings, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation, and others. As a result of the Trump Organization’s unfounded refusal to meet its indemnification obligations under the indemnification agreement, Mr. Cohen has incurred millions of dollars in unreimbursed attorneys’ fees and costs, plus additional indemnifiable amounts," the suit said.
 
The suit said the company paid his fees through May 2018, but stopped doing so after reports that he was cooperating with Mueller's investigation.
 
His testimony before Congress in 2019 about Trump and his company's business practices led to an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney's office that resulted in a criminal conviction against the company last year.
 
Trump filed lawsuit against Cohen in federal court in Florida earlier this year, seeking more than $500 million in damages. He alleged that Cohen violated their attorney-client relationship by publicly disclosing information about him, “spreading falsehoods about (Trump), likely to be embarrassing or detrimental" and causing him "vast reputational harm."
 
An attorney for Cohen — who is expected to be a key witness in the Manhattan DA's pending criminal case against the former US president — accused Trump of “using and abusing the judicial system as a form of harassment and intimidation” against his client.
 
“It appears he is terrified by his looming legal perils and is attempting to send a message to other potential witnesses who are cooperating with prosecutors against him,” the attorney, Lanny Davis, said in a statement in April. “Mr. Cohen will not be deterred and is confident that the suit will fail based on the facts and the law.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
22 July 2023
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
22 July 2023
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
21 July 2023
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Signs $50 Billion in Deals during UAE Visit
20 July 2023
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
20 July 2023
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
20 July 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan's Interior Minister Accuses Imran Khan of Exposing Official Secrets for Political Gains
20 July 2023
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
Palestinian Cancer Patients Suffer As 50% Miss Treatment Due to Israeli Blockade
19 July 2023
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to
South Africa Warns Arresting Putin Tantamount to 'Declaration of War'
19 July 2023
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Air Defenses Activated in Damascus to Repel Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
19 July 2023