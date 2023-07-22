Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region

A United Nations World Food Programme staff member has been killed in an attack in Taiz province in southern Yemen, the WFP and Yemen’s health minister have said.
Moayad Hameidi, a Jordanian citizen, “died shortly after being transferred to hospital”, the WFP said in a statement.
While condemning Moayad Hameidi's assassination, Mohammed Abdul-Salam considered it a sign of insecurity. He added: "Insecurity covers all the areas occupied by the resigned government of Yemen."
Mohammed Abdul-Salam stated that insecurity has caused the deterioration of economic conditions and a sharp decrease in the value of the Yemeni currency (Rial).