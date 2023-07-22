Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region

Islam Times - The head of the National Salvation government's negotiating team condemned the assassination of World Food Program staff in the areas under the control of the forces of the resigned government of Yemen.

Moayad Hameidi, a Jordanian citizen, “died shortly after being transferred to hospital”, the WFP said in a statement.

While condemning Moayad Hameidi's assassination, Mohammed Abdul-Salam considered it a sign of insecurity. He added: "Insecurity covers all the areas occupied by the resigned government of Yemen."

Mohammed Abdul-Salam stated that insecurity has caused the deterioration of economic conditions and a sharp decrease in the value of the Yemeni currency (Rial).

A United Nations World Food Programme staff member has been killed in an attack in Taiz province in southern Yemen, the WFP and Yemen’s health minister have said.