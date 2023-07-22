Republicans Renew Calls for Biden’s Impeachment After FBI Document Release

Islam Times - The GOP-led movement to kick off the impeachment process against President Joe Biden shows no signs of slowing down after an FBI document revealing alleged corruption was released and two IRS whistleblowers testified before Congress this week.

"Read and understand just how deep the corruption goes. Biden should be thrown out of office. Impeach!," wrote Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., along with shots of the FBI document.

"Is this why Biden has America involved in the war in Ukraine??? Joe Biden is a criminal and is compromised! And he is leading us into WW3 [because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proof of more Biden crimes," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted, adding, "Republicans can no longer delay, but we need 218 Republican votes to do it. I've been there since day one and so are the American people. IMPEACH BIDEN!!!"

Greene is closely aligned with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, though McCarthy has not gotten behind the movement to impeach the president. Both Greene and Boebert have filed their own articles of impeachment through privileged resolution - meaning they could force them to the floor at any time without needing to get approval from leadership.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said that based on evidence she's seen, Biden "NEEDS to be impeached. He is compromised and his son is selling access to him".

Luna noted it is up to Boebert and Greene to bring t heir impeachment articles to the House floor.

"Two GOP members have filed privileged motions to impeach Biden. One of the two has to call up the vote. Meaning they have to bring it to the floor thus forcing the vote," Luna added.

The highly-anticipated internal FBI document includes claims that Joe Biden and his son Hunter forced a Ukrainian oil executive to pay them $10 million in exchange for the then-Vice President's influence in getting a senior prosecutor fired.

The veracity of the claims has not been verified - and Democrats say they originate with Rudy Giuliani.

According to the conversation between a confidential source and Burisma CFO Vadim Pojarski in 2015, Hunter Biden was hired onto the company's board to "protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems."

Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky told the source, "It costs 5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden."

Zlochevsky added that, although Hunter "was stupid", and his (Zlochevsky's) dog was smarter, he was needed on the board "so everything will be okay".

According to the blockbuster FD-1023 form - some of which is redacted - the Confidential Human Source (CHS) met with the high-ranking Burisma executives between 2015 and 2016.

Burisma was looking to spend up to $30 million on a US-based oil and gas company. However, at the time, it was also the subject of a criminal investigation by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, which the company knew "would have a substantial negative impact on Burisma's prospective IPO in the United States".

When asked about the investigation, the form states that Zlochevsky replied, "Don't worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad".

Later, then-Vice President Joe Biden made a public statement that Shokin was "corrupt, and that he should be fired/removed from office".

Last month Boebert filed two articles of impeachment against the president - prompting Greene to accuse the Colorado Republican of "copying" her.

The GOP-led House sidestepped any immediate advancement of the move, instead voting to refer the articles - one for abuse of power and one for dereliction of duty to the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees. Referring the articles back to committee bought Speaker Kevin McCarthy some time before beginning the process of removing Biden from office.

But those articles did not focus on the Hunter Biden investigation - instead accusing Biden of prompting an "invasion" on the Southern border with lax border policies.

Republicans of late have been less cautious with throwing out impeachment threats after Democrats twice impeached former President Donald Trump.

House Republicans are moving forward with an impeachment inquiry into Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas - even as border figures dropped to their lowest level in two years in June.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has also floated the idea of moving to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"If it comes true what the IRS whistleblower is saying, we're going to start impeachment inquiries on the attorney general," McCarthy said on Fox News late last month.

But they have been hesitant to push forward with a movement to expunge Trump's impeachments.

"Most corrupt family to ever live in the White House! Impeach!" Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., wrote on Twitter, The Daily Mail reported.