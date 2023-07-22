0
Saturday 22 July 2023 - 23:09

Iran Stops Exchange of Ambassadors with Sweden over Quran Sacrilege

Story Code : 1071273
Iran Stops Exchange of Ambassadors with Sweden over Quran Sacrilege
The announcement came a day after Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee, desecrated the Muslim holy book outside the Baghdad embassy in Stockholm amid strict protection provided by the Swedish police. The immigrant also burned pages of a copy of the Holy Quran in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque in late June during Eid al-Adha.
 
"Based on an order by President [Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi], the new ambassador of Sweden will not be allowed to return to Iran until the country's government takes a serious and effective measure to deal with the continuous violation of Islamic sanctities," Amir Abdollahian said in a televised interview on Friday.
 
The senior diplomat added that the Iranian nation proved that they would never accept any act of sacrilege against the Holy Quran, referring to the mass rallies held across the country to condemn the move.
 
The minister said the Swedish ambassador's mission in Tehran had terminated. He added according to the presidential order Iran would not receive a new Swedish ambassador, who was expected to arrive in Tehran within the next few days, and would also dispatch no new ambassador to Stockholm.
 
The Swedish government should take serious and effective action to deal with the person responsible for the desecration, Amir Abdollahian stressed.
 
The appalling act opened the floodgates of protest across the Muslim community worldwide.
 
Sweden has repeatedly permitted Quran burnings in recent years. In January, a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
 
Since last year, the frequency of insults against Islam and its holy book has been on the rise in Europe. Several European countries have been playing host to such despicable acts on their soils over the past months, drawing far-and-wide condemnation from the world's Muslim countries.
 
Tehran describes the sacrilegious move as a blatant insult to Islam and Muslims across the world, and cautions that some European countries are allowing extremist groups to spread hatred against Islamic values and sanctities.
 
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed that the sacrilegious act show that the arrogant powers’ attacks are aimed at Islam itself.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
23 July 2023
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
23 July 2023
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
22 July 2023
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
22 July 2023
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
22 July 2023
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
21 July 2023
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Signs $50 Billion in Deals during UAE Visit
20 July 2023
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
20 July 2023
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
20 July 2023