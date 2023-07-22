Iran Stops Exchange of Ambassadors with Sweden over Quran Sacrilege

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that his country will not accept the new Swedish ambassador following the desecration of the Holy Quran in the European country, and added that no envoy will be sent from Tehran to Stockholm either.

"Based on an order by President [Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi], the new ambassador of Sweden will not be allowed to return to Iran until the country's government takes a serious and effective measure to deal with the continuous violation of Islamic sanctities," Amir Abdollahian said in a televised interview on Friday.

The senior diplomat added that the Iranian nation proved that they would never accept any act of sacrilege against the Holy Quran, referring to the mass rallies held across the country to condemn the move.

The minister said the Swedish ambassador's mission in Tehran had terminated. He added according to the presidential order Iran would not receive a new Swedish ambassador, who was expected to arrive in Tehran within the next few days, and would also dispatch no new ambassador to Stockholm.

The Swedish government should take serious and effective action to deal with the person responsible for the desecration, Amir Abdollahian stressed.

The appalling act opened the floodgates of protest across the Muslim community worldwide.

Sweden has repeatedly permitted Quran burnings in recent years. In January, a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Since last year, the frequency of insults against Islam and its holy book has been on the rise in Europe. Several European countries have been playing host to such despicable acts on their soils over the past months, drawing far-and-wide condemnation from the world's Muslim countries.

Tehran describes the sacrilegious move as a blatant insult to Islam and Muslims across the world, and cautions that some European countries are allowing extremist groups to spread hatred against Islamic values and sanctities.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed that the sacrilegious act show that the arrogant powers’ attacks are aimed at Islam itself.

The announcement came a day after Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee, desecrated the Muslim holy book outside the Baghdad embassy in Stockholm amid strict protection provided by the Swedish police. The immigrant also burned pages of a copy of the Holy Quran in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque in late June during Eid al-Adha.