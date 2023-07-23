Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege

Islam Times - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei strongly deplored the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden as bitter and conspiratorial, and urged the European state to hand the elements behind the heinous crime the severest punishment possible.

"The severest punishment for the perpetrator of this crime is the consensus view of all Islamic scholars,” the Leader underscored.

“The Swedish government should also know that by supporting a criminal, it has taken a war stance against the Islamic world and attracted the hatred and enmity of the Muslim nations and many of their governments,” he said.

“The responsibility of that government is to hand over the perpetrator of the crime to the judicial systems of Islamic countries,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“The conspirators behind the scenes should also know that the sanctity and grandeur of the Holy Quran will increase day by day and the lights of its guidance will become brighter," the Supreme Leader continued.

“The likes of this conspiracy and its perpetrators are too lowly to be able to prevent this ever-increasing brilliance,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

An Iraqi refugee named Salwan Momika desecrated the Muslim holy book outside the Baghdad embassy in Stockholm on Thursday amid strict protection provided by the Swedish police. The immigrant also burned pages of a copy of the Holy Quran in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque in late June during Eid al-Adha.

On Friday, huge crowds of Iranians held rallies in Tehran and other cities to condemn the sacrilege of Quran in the European country. Hundreds of mostly black-clad demonstrators also gathered outside Stockholm’s Tehran embassy and demanded its closure and the expulsion of Sweden’s ambassador.

Sweden has repeatedly permitted Quran burnings in recent years. In January, a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Since last year, the frequency of insults against Islam and its holy book has been on the rise in Europe. Several European countries have been playing host to such despicable acts on their soils over the past months, drawing far-and-wide condemnation from the world's Muslim countries.

Tehran describes the sacrilegious move as a blatant insult to Islam and Muslims across the world, and cautions that some European countries are allowing extremist groups to spread hatred against Islamic values and sanctities.

Ayatollah Khamenei had stressed that the sacrilegious act show that the arrogant powers’ attacks are aimed at Islam itself.

In a message issued on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that effrontery to the sacred realm of the Holy Quran in Sweden is "a bitter, conspiratorial and dangerous incident".