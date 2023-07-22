Sex Offences in UK Reach Record High, But Only One in 30 Solved

Islam Times - Sex offences have hit a record high but only one in 30 are being solved, official figures showed.

However, just one in 30 (3.6 percent) of sex offences are resulting in a charge and only 2.1 percent of the 69,000 rapes have the same outcome.

Charging rates are marginally up on last year’s lows of 2.9 percent for sexual assaults and 1.3 percent for rapes, but still well down on 2015-16’s figures of 9.6 percent and seven percent respectively.

Police recorded crime has hit a record high of 6.7 million offences, fuelled by increasing fraud and rises in burglary, robbery, knife crime, vehicle thefts and firearms, although homicides are down 14 percent on last year to 602.

Charging rates overall for all crimes have risen marginally from 5.6 percent in the year to March 2022 to 5.7 percent. However, that still means only around one in 20 offences are being solved with a criminal prosecution.

Rick Muir, director of the independent think tank the Police Foundation, said, “What this data does show is that more victims are coming forward to report sexual offences but that the criminal justice system is failing to secure convictions."

“The low charge rate for rape is disgraceful and it was much higher just a decade ago. There is work under way to address this but these figures show that urgent action is required to reverse these trends,” Muir added.

Harvey Redgrave, former No10 adviser and chief executive of the Crest Advisory crime specialists, said the figures painted a “worrying picture”.

“For years we have told ourselves that so-called traditional crimes, like burglary and car theft, are on an inexorable downward trajectory. Yet today’s crime stats show signs that we can no longer take that for granted,” he said.

“Burglary and car theft have risen over the last year, adding yet more misery to families already suffering from a cost of living crisis. And we are continuing to see rises in more severe crimes like robbery, knife crime and gun-related crimes," he added.

“The Home Office should be throwing all its weight behind helping to fix this but currently, there is a lack of urgency, with many forces continuing to fail in the basics of policing. Only one in 50 rapes are currently solved and one in 25 burglaries,” he said.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed police recorded thefts against the person were up 28 percent to 112,000, robberies up 12 percent to 68,000, shoplifting up 24.5 percent to 336,000, thefts from vehicles up 3.6 percent to 200,000 and theft of a vehicle up 20.8 percent to 131,000.

Knife crime crosses 50,000 for first time since the pandemic, up six per cent on the previous year, while firearms offences were up 19 per cent to 6,365.

Burglaries were up four per cent to 275,919 – but just one in 25 solved (3.9 percent). Only one in 17 robberies (6.5 percent) resulted in a charge, only one in 50 (two percent) of vehicle thefts and just 0.9 percent of thefts from a person.

Police recorded frauds rose from one million to 1.1 million, with advanced fee fraud – where victims pay for goods that never arrive – up 549 percent from 60,000 victims in the year to March 2020, to 391,000 last year.

Just one in 1,000 fraud cases result in a charge.

Rory Geoghegan, a former police officer, former No 10 adviser and founder of the Public Safety Foundation, said, “These figures show that nobody can afford to be complacent about crime – with increases in robbery, vehicle crime, knife crime and firearms."

“But the completion of the police uplift and more crime-fighting leadership is beginning to bear fruit, with the first signs of a reversal of the long-running decline in charge rates," Geoghegan added.

“Dreadfully low detection rates do however make it all the more important that prison capacity is expanded. Criminals tend to be prolific and persistent, and every conviction provides an opportunity to significantly cut crime and protect the public," Geoghegan said.

“Prison-building will need to be an essential commitment of any party serious about securing the popular vote and cutting crime in the next general election,” Geoghegan added.

The number of sex offences recorded by police has risen by 20 percent on pre-pandemic levels in 2020 to a peak of 195,315 for the year ending March 2023, The Daily Telegraph reported.