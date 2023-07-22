MoD: About 4,990 Foreign Fighters Killed by Russian Forces Since Beginning of Military Op in Ukraine

Islam Times - Many Polish and German mercenaries were killed on July 6 as a result of Russia's long-range missile strike on a military academy in the city of Lvov in Western Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

A total of 4,990 foreign mercenaries have been eliminated since the start of Russia's military operation, with 4,910 having fled combat zone, leaving Ukraine, the ministry said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Kiev has intensified recruitment of mercenaries to hide heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during long-advertized counteroffensive. Ukraine is trying to recruit fighters in the US and Canada, including with the help of the CIA, as well as in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

"According to confirmed information, on July 6, as a result of a group strike with long-range, sea-launched high-precision weapons on the territory of the [Ukrainian armed forces'] ground forces academy in the city of Lvov, a large number of Polish and German mercenaries stationed there were eliminated," the ministry said, RIA Novosti reported.