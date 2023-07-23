Senior Russian Diplomat Condemns New US Sanctions

Islam Times - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed strong disapproval of the new US sanctions, stating that Washington will not succeed in undermining Moscow.

Ryabkov emphasized that these sanctions only serve to strengthen Russia's determination to move forward, both in terms of consolidating society and achieving the goals of their "special military operation".

On July 20, the US authorities imposed sanctions on five more Russian banks, including Tinkoff, Loko Bank, St. Petersburg Social Commercial Bank, Solidarnost, and Unistream. Washington's aim is to limit Moscow's access to the global financial system.

"We condemn them (sanctions), we consider them illegitimate. The changes sought by the (Washington) authors of the sanctions policy are doomed to failure. These sanctions will not produce the results sought by those who want to weaken Russia. This is the American Groundhog Day, frightening in its stupidity and absurdity - endless American stepping on the same rake," Ryabkov told TASS while commenting on the new US sanctions.