Saudi Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Embassy Official over Quran Desecration

Islam Times - The Saudi Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Swedish Embassy in the Kingdom on Friday and handed him a protest note against the burning and desecration of copies of the Holy Quran.

The statement categorically rejected such acts that fuel interreligious hatred and served as a follow-up to a previous statement expressing condemnation and denunciation of the permission granted to extremists in Sweden to burn copies of the Holy Quran.

On Thursday, Sweden once again allowed extremists to desecrate the Holy Quran, causing anger in the Arab and Islamic world, leading to official condemnations and summoning of Stockholm ambassadors.

During a small demonstration organized by an Iraqi resident in Sweden, a copy of the Quran and the Iraqi flag were announced to be burned in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

The previous incident occurred on June 28 when a copy of the Quran was torn and set alight at the Stockholm Central Mosque, prompting widespread condemnation in the Muslim world.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported on the statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which emphasized the demand for the Swedish authorities to take immediate and necessary measures to stop these acts that violate religious teachings and international laws and norms, according to the Middle East Monitor.