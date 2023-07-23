0
Sunday 23 July 2023 - 00:24

British Foreign Secretary Postpones Visit to China

Story Code : 1071284
British Foreign Secretary Postpones Visit to China
According to the news agency’s information, Cleverly's visit was originally planned for the end of July. According to two sources, the absence of the Chinese foreign minister was the main reason for the postponement, while a third source indicated that this was one of the motives for the postponement, TASS reported.
 
The agency said that both sides now look for alternative dates for the senior officials to meet.
 
The British Foreign Office declined to comment.
 
Bloomberg noted that Qin Gang was last seen in public on June 25, when he held a meeting with officials from Russia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
 
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wan Wenbin said on July 11 that Qin Gang was not traveling to Jakarta for ASEAN events "due to health issues." Wang Yi replaced his colleague and went to the Indonesian capital for the meetings, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
23 July 2023
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
23 July 2023
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
22 July 2023
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
22 July 2023
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
22 July 2023
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
21 July 2023
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Signs $50 Billion in Deals during UAE Visit
20 July 2023
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
20 July 2023
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
20 July 2023