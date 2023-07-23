IRGC Chief Sees No Safety for Those Desecrating Quran

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami warned the perpetrators of desecration of the Holy Quran that they will have no security and have to receive a harsh punishment.

"We will not allow those who insult the Quran to be secure," Major General Salami said, Press TV reported.

On Thursday, Salwan Momika, a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee, desecrated the Muslim holy book during a demonstration outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm amid strict protection provided by the Swedish police.

This was the second time Momika was disrespecting the holy book with the approval of Sweden’s authorities. He set a copy of the Quran on fire on June 28, prompting raging protests across the Muslim world.

Later on Friday, members of an Islamophobic group called Danske Patrioter burned the Muslim holy book in front of Iraq’s Embassy in the Danish capital city of Copenhagen to protest the attack against Sweden’s Embassy in Baghdad.

They also carried a banner with insulting slogans against Islam, before stamping the Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran under police protection, as seen in the videos they shared on social media.

The IRGC commander urged Muslim countries to adopt all necessary measures and strategies to prevent and end the vicious policy of Islamophobia and insult to the Holy Quran and Muslims' sanctities, stressing the need for international support in this regard.

He said such blasphemous acts would only forge unity and cohesion among Muslims and incite more hatred against all those who violate Islamic sanctities.

In remarks on Saturday, the IRGC commander said the Muslims will soon take revenge on all those involved and responsible for the latest act of sacrilege against the Holy Quran.