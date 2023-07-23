0
Sunday 23 July 2023 - 07:46

IRGC Chief Sees No Safety for Those Desecrating Quran

Story Code : 1071327
IRGC Chief Sees No Safety for Those Desecrating Quran
In remarks on Saturday, the IRGC commander said the Muslims will soon take revenge on all those involved and responsible for the latest act of sacrilege against the Holy Quran.
 
"We will not allow those who insult the Quran to be secure," Major General Salami said, Press TV reported.
 
On Thursday, Salwan Momika, a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee, desecrated the Muslim holy book during a demonstration outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm amid strict protection provided by the Swedish police.
 
This was the second time Momika was disrespecting the holy book with the approval of Sweden’s authorities. He set a copy of the Quran on fire on June 28, prompting raging protests across the Muslim world.
 
Later on Friday, members of an Islamophobic group called Danske Patrioter burned the Muslim holy book in front of Iraq’s Embassy in the Danish capital city of Copenhagen to protest the attack against Sweden’s Embassy in Baghdad.
 
They also carried a banner with insulting slogans against Islam, before stamping the Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran under police protection, as seen in the videos they shared on social media.
 
The IRGC commander urged Muslim countries to adopt all necessary measures and strategies to prevent and end the vicious policy of Islamophobia and insult to the Holy Quran and Muslims' sanctities, stressing the need for international support in this regard.
 
He said such blasphemous acts would only forge unity and cohesion among Muslims and incite more hatred against all those who violate Islamic sanctities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
23 July 2023
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
23 July 2023
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
22 July 2023
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
22 July 2023
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
22 July 2023
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
21 July 2023
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023
Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan Signs $50 Billion in Deals during UAE Visit
20 July 2023
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
Massive Fire at Crimea Military Site Forces Evacuation of Over 2k People
20 July 2023
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
Yemen Determined to Boost Defense Capabilities: Ansarullah Leader
20 July 2023