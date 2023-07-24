Iran: Crisis Deeper at Heart of Israel Than Thought

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani blasted the Tel Aviv regime for its brutalities against the Palestinians, and said the crisis at the heart of Israel is clearly deeper than that in the heart of the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"There are reports that doctors have implanted a pacemaker in the heart of the prime minister of the Zionist regime, but the crisis at the heart of the Zionist regime is deeper than the crisis in the heart of its prime minister," Kana'ani tweeted on Sunday.

On Saturday, for the 29th consecutive week, hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers again took to the streets in Tel Aviv, West al-Quds, Beersheva, Herzliya and Kfar Saba to protest against the regime’s extremist cabinet, led by Netanyahu.

The protesters, carrying Israeli flags, water bottles and umbrellas against the scorching sun, entered al-Quds and started gathering near the parliament and the Supreme Court in a last-ditch show of force against a contentious judicial overhaul bill pushed by Netanyahu.

The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, is set to begin voting on the bill on Sunday and Monday.

The protesters had arrived in the holy city after a multi-day march that began in Tel Aviv earlier this week.

"The crisis at the heart of Israel is clearly deeper than that in the heart of the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu," Kana'ani said while referring to the ongoing protests across the occupied territories against the Netanyahu regime.