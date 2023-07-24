0
Monday 24 July 2023 - 01:53

Poll Shows Support for Far-Right AfD Party Continues to Grow in Germany

Support for the AfD has reached 22%, according to the public opinion poll by the INSA, conducted for the daily Bild, Anadolu news agnecy reported.
 
It also showed that Social Democratic Party has 18% support, while The Greens were at 14% and the Free Democratic Party at 7%. Support for opposition The Left party stands at 5%.
 
Speaking to Bild on the AfD's rise, INSA Director Hermann Binkert said there was a mere 4% gap between the far-right party and the Christian Democratic Union.
 
"The gap has never been that minor," he added.
 
Meanwhile, speaking to the RND news outlet, Shimon Stein, former Israeli Ambassador to Berlin, expressed disappointment over the rising trend of the far-right party.
