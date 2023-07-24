0
Monday 24 July 2023 - 04:03

Greece Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations

Story Code : 1071443
Coastguard vessels and more than 30 private boats evacuated at least 2,000 people, including tourists, from beaches close to the areas of Kiotari and Lardos in the southeastern part of the island, coastguard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told Skai television.
 
He said an operation was ongoing to evacuate about 600 people from beaches in Kiotari and Gennadi towards Plimmiri.
 
Authorities have also urged about 1,000 people to leave the villages of Pefki, Lindos, and Kalathos as flames approached, fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said, Reuters reported.
 
Fires are common in Greece but hotter, drier, and windy summers have turned the country into a wildfire hotspot in recent years. Meteorologists have warned that the current sweltering temperatures are expected to last until the end of the month.
