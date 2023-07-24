Russia Repels Ukraine Attempts to Attack in Four Directions

Islam Times - Russian forces have repelled attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in four directions, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said.

The defense ministry spokesperson added that the advance of Ukrainian troops was detected in a timely manner by the reconnaissance of Russian units, thanks to which the enemy's armored vehicles were destroyed before they reached the line of transition to the attack.

"Units of the [Russian] Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled the attacks of assault groups of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk [Bakhmut], Aleksandr-Kalinovsk and Maryinka directions. The group's aviation carried out missile and bomb strikes against concentrations of enemy manpower and firepower," Sputnik quoted the spokesperson as saying.