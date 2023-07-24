0
Monday 24 July 2023 - 04:41

Landmine Kills Four Syrian State Soldiers in Hama

Story Code : 1071447
The incident occurred near al-Towainan Village, eastern Salmiya when an unexploded landmine struck a vehicle carrying the soldiers, Shafaq News reported.
 
Earlier on April 8, an anti-tank mine left behind by ISIL terrorist group, went off while a car was passing, carrying a number of people who are heading to collect truffles in the Jabalal Al-Omour area in al-Sukhna desert, killing 6 civilians.
 
In a cowardly move, terrorist groups used landmines in these areas and also agricultural land areas before retreating from villages and towns.
