Landmine Kills Four Syrian State Soldiers in Hama

Islam Times - A landmine explosion in Syria's eastern Hama governorate has claimed the lives of four Syrian soldiers, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) late on Saturday.

Earlier on April 8, an anti-tank mine left behind by ISIL terrorist group, went off while a car was passing, carrying a number of people who are heading to collect truffles in the Jabalal Al-Omour area in al-Sukhna desert, killing 6 civilians.

In a cowardly move, terrorist groups used landmines in these areas and also agricultural land areas before retreating from villages and towns.

The incident occurred near al-Towainan Village, eastern Salmiya when an unexploded landmine struck a vehicle carrying the soldiers, Shafaq News reported.