Iraqi President Stresses Boosting Cooperation with Iran

Islam Times - In a meeting with Iranian envoy to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid called for boosting the cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

He also emphasized the importance of improving the level of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Iraq in dealing with climate change, water shortage, and drought.

The Iranian envoy, for his part, called for strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries to develop the stability and progress of the two neighboring countries.

Abdul Latif Rashid and Al-e Sadegh held talks in Baghdad presidential palace on Sunday morning.