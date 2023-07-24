0
Monday 24 July 2023 - 04:49

‘Stupidity’ Makes Foreign Mercenaries Die in Ukraine: Putin

Story Code : 1071450
‘Stupidity’ Makes Foreign Mercenaries Die in Ukraine: Putin
Since the assault kicked off in early June, Ukraine’s armed forces “have already lost more than 26,000 people,” Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg on Sunday, Russia Today reported. 
 
“As for the foreign mercenaries, they also suffer significant losses” during the counteroffensive, the Russian leader added.
 
Lukashenko suggested that flawed tactics were to blame, which involves “walking in groups.” Putin replied by saying it was “because of their stupidity.”
 
Moscow will make sure that “the public in the countries whose governments send people to the war zone” is aware of what is actually happening on the battlefield in Ukraine, the Russian president pledged. “We will inform people so that they can evaluate the actions of their governments.”
 
On Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that some 4,990 foreign fighters had been killed since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, with roughly the same number of them fleeing the country.
 
“Russia’s armed forces will continue the targeted destruction of foreign mercenaries on the territory of Ukraine,” it warned.
 
Earlier this month, the Defense Ministry claimed that Kiev had intensified its efforts to recruit more fighters across the globe because of manpower shortages at home. The foreign troops are mostly used “as cannon fodder for meat assaults,” it said, addressing those thinking of coming to Ukraine.
 
Moscow has warned throughout the conflict that mercenaries are not viewed as combatants under international law and “the best thing that awaits them if they are captured alive is a trial and maximum prison terms.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
24 July 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
22 July 2023
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
23 July 2023
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
23 July 2023
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
22 July 2023
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
22 July 2023
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
22 July 2023
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
21 July 2023
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023