“Israel” in Emergency: Chaos Dominates as Knesset Readies to Vote

Islam Times - Upon touching down in the Zionist entity after a visit to Washington, “Israeli” President Isaac Herzog headed to the medical center, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been hospitalized, to try reach a compromise on the so-called “judicial overhaul”.

“This is a time of emergency,” Herzog's office quoted him as saying. “We must reach an agreement.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, “Israeli” protesters filled the streets ahead of the vote, with pro-reform demonstrators massing in Tel Aviv

In parallel, “Israeli” police have arrested prominent anti-overhaul protester Moshe Radman near the Knesset.

A video clip shows Radman, one of the leaders of the protest movement, lying on grounds in handcuffs as a police officer tells a bystander filming to back away.

The incident came as police were seeking to clear protesters blocking access to the Knesset, deploying water cannons and mounted officers to do so.

For her part, “Yesh Atid” MK Karine Elharrar defends the decision by opposition leader Yair Lapid’s party to take part in talks to restrict the scope of the “reasonableness” bill and pause the rest of the judicial overhaul as further negotiations are held.

“There are moments in life when you can’t only make political calculations. Someone needs to be the adult in the room,” she tells the Ynet news site.

Elharrar adds that “Israel” has been hurled into “a catastrophic situation” and says “Yesh Atid” doesn’t trust Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is recovering after being fitted with a cardiac pacemaker. On Monday, he has been released from hospital.