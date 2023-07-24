0
Monday 24 July 2023 - 10:00

Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism

Story Code : 1071527
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a brief statement that it had prevented an “attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles” on Monday morning.
 
For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that damaging several non-residential buildings, is “an act of international terrorism”.
 
Several drone fragments were found on Komsomolsky Prospekt in the center of Moscow, not far from the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters. The department of transportation said that traffic in the area was partially restricted, advising residents to plan detour routes.
 
While the drone itself hit a non-residential building, several windows in residential buildings in the area were reportedly blown out by the blast wave. There were no reports of casualties or injuries, but emergency services are working at the scene, with videos showing multiple police cars and ambulances.
 
The second drone apparently hit a high-rise building in southern Moscow which hosts the office of French home improvement chain Leroy Merlin. The department of transport confirmed partial road closures and traffic reroutes in the area.
 
Ukraine has recently attempted to strike targets in Moscow Region and the capital itself. Earlier this month, four incoming UAVs were shot down by air defenses over Novaya Moskva, while another crashed after being disabled by electronic warfare.
