Tuesday 25 July 2023 - 02:24

Iran Army Chief Slams US’ Harmful Presence in Region

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a large-scale aerial exercise on Monday, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi shrugged off Washington’s decision to send an aircraft carrier with a new fleet of F-16 warplanes to the Strait of Hormuz.
 
The American forces have been deployed to the region for many years with “bogus reveries”, but the fate of this region is decided by its own countries alone, the commander said.
 
“The security of the region will become sustainable only with cooperation from the regional countries,” the Army chief stated.
 
He warned that the presence of ultra-regional military forces would only cause insecurity and harm the regional people and states.
 
Last week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson slammed as “destabilizing and provocative” the US’ decision to dispatch fighter jets to the Persian Gulf, stressing that Iran has the right to show a reaction in order to ensure maritime and aviation security in the region.
 
Highlighting Iran’s sensitivity to the “provocative and illegal” actions near its borders, the spokesman said, “Considering the control and capabilities of its armed forces in regard to navigation and aviation security in the Persian Gulf region, Iran reserves the right to make the necessary deterrent arrangements in compliance with international law’s rules and regulations, and will exercise its inalienable rights accordingly.”
