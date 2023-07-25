0
Tuesday 25 July 2023 - 02:31

Protesters Burn Quran in Front of Iraqi Embassy in Denmark

Story Code : 1071654
Protesters Burn Quran in Front of Iraqi Embassy in Denmark
The group that calls itself "Danish Patriots" also held a similar demonstration last week, livestreaming the events on Facebook.
 
Several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday over the burning or desecrating of the Holy Quran during anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Denmark.
 
Thousands of people took to the streets in several Muslim-majority countries last Friday to express their outrage at the desecration of a copy of the Quran in Sweden.
 
The protests in Iraq, Lebanon and Iran that followed weekly prayers were controlled and peaceful, in contrast to scenes in Baghdad on Thursday, when demonstrators occupied the Swedish Embassy compound for several hours and set a small fire.
