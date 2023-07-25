0
Tuesday 25 July 2023 - 02:39

Bangladesh Grapples with Dengue ‘Epidemic’: More than 170 Dead

Story Code : 1071657
Bangladesh Grapples with Dengue ‘Epidemic’: More than 170 Dead
Health experts in the South Asian nation of 170 million people say the disease has already reached an “epidemic” proportion, even though the government has not officially declared one.
 
Until Sunday night, at least 176 people – 31 of them children aged below 14 – had died of the mosquito-borne fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services [DGHS].
 
Wednesday was the deadliest day when 19 people died of the disease which has seen nearly 33,000 hospitalizations this year, says the DGHS data.
 
Officials said the death rate from the disease this year stood at an “alarming” five-year high of 0.53 percent, compared with 0.45 percent last year when a record 281 people had died of dengue in Bangladesh.
 
DGHS says 115 of the 176 deaths this year happened in the first 23 days of July. There were only 29 deaths last year in the same period.
 
Experts warn the situation could get worse in the coming days as both dengue hospitalization and deaths in Bangladesh usually reach a peak in August and September.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
24 July 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
22 July 2023
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
23 July 2023
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
23 July 2023
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
22 July 2023
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
22 July 2023
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
22 July 2023
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
21 July 2023
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023