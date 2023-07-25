0
Tuesday 25 July 2023 - 02:41

Iran Held Talks with Different States on Joint Power Plants

Iran Held Talks with Different States on Joint Power Plants
Eslami made the remarks in a meeting with members of the energy commission in the Iranian Parliament.
 
“Referring to the meeting of nuclear industry experts with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khamenei,” the official stressed that the Leader described the nuclear exhibition as pleasing and encouraging.
 
According to Eslami, “Despite all the threats, terrors, sanctions, and pressures, the self-confidence of Iranian nuclear scientists has not been harmed, the Leader said.”
 
He further stated that “The 20-year document of the Iran Atomic Energy Organization paves the way for realizing the goal of the country's nuclear industry.”
 
“Saying that Iran has negotiated with different countries to carry out some joint work on the construction of power plants,” he said that supplying fuel for small-scale power plants was another measure taken in this regard.
 
Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami said that last year, AEOI registered 159 scientific, technological, and industrial achievements, which is considered a big event.
