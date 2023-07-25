0
Tuesday 25 July 2023 - 03:04

UN Chief Urges Russia to Return to Black Sea Deal: Report

Story Code : 1071664
Russia quit the agreement a week ago, saying that demands to improve its own food and fertilizer exports had not been met, and that not enough Ukraine grain had reached the poorest countries under the Black Sea deal, Reuters reported.
 
"With the termination of the Black Sea Initiative, the most vulnerable will pay the highest price," Guterres told the U.N. Food Systems summit in Rome on Monday. "When food prices rise, everybody pays for it."
Since Russia quit the deal and began attacking Ukrainian food-exporting ports on the Black Sea and Danube river, global wheat and corn futures have risen sharply.
 
"This is especially devastating for vulnerable countries struggling to feed their people," Guterres said.
 
"I call on the Russian Federation to return to the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative, in line with my latest proposal," Guterres said. "I urge the global community to stand united for effective solutions in this essential effort."
 
The Black Sea grain deal was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey a year ago to combat a global food crisis worsened by the war in Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are both leading grain exporters.
 
"I remain committed to facilitating the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and to deliver the food security that every person deserves," Guterres said on Monday.
