0
Tuesday 25 July 2023 - 03:07

9 Soldiers Injured in Explosion at Taiwanese Arms Depot

Story Code : 1071665
9 Soldiers Injured in Explosion at Taiwanese Arms Depot
The blast occurred at around 3 p.m., when a 120-millimeter mortar round exploded during an inspection by technical personnel, the MND said, adding that the cause of the explosion is under investigation, Focus Taiwan reported on Monday.
 
Emergency services said that after arriving at the scene, they transported six of the injured soldiers to Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Keelung, and five of them were treated for scrapes, ringing ears and dizziness.
 
The other soldier, a staff sergeant surnamed Hung , had his right thigh and left arm severely disfigured in the blast and arrived at the hospital without vital signs but was successfully revived, the hospital said.
 
The other soldier seriously injured in the blast was a 34-year-old sergeant surnamed Yin (尹), who suffered second- and third-degree burns on his arms and face and extensive damage to his left arm, and was taken to Keelung's Tri Service General Hospital.
 
Although Yin was able to respond to doctors' questions upon arriving at the hospital, he was later intubated and transferred to the Tri Service General Hospital branch in Taipei's Neihu District for further treatment, the hospital's deputy superintendent Liu Jui-meng (劉瑞盟) told reporters.
 
The other two soldiers sought medical attention on their own, the military said.
 
The ammunition depot where the explosion occurred is operated by the Third Branch of the 6th Army Command. The base is located on the east side of Keelung's inner harbor, northeast of the city's downtown area.
 
The MND has yet to say whether the accident was related to the annual Han Kuang military exercises, which kicked off Monday in northern Taiwan and run through Friday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
24 July 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
22 July 2023
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
US Congress Kills Bill to End President’s Power for War on West Asia
23 July 2023
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
Anti-Muslim Group Desecrates Quran, Iraqi Flag in Denmark
23 July 2023
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
Yemeni Official Condemns Assassination of WFP Staff in Taiz Region
22 July 2023
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles, No Words about US Soldier Who Crossed into Country
22 July 2023
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
US May Announce New $400 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev on July 25: Media
22 July 2023
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
US Says Ukraine’s Use of Cluster Bombs Against Russia ‘Effective’
21 July 2023
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
EU Draws Up Plans for $22bn Ukraine Weapons Fund
21 July 2023
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
Iran Summons Sweden’s Envoy over New Insult to Quran
21 July 2023