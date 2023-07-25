Ayatollah Khamenei Attends Muharram Mourning Ceremony

Islam Times - The first session of mourning ceremonies, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), was held at Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah on Monday attended by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

This is the first session of the mourning ceremony that is held at Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah this year and attended by the Leader of the islamic Revolution.

Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Every year in the lunar month of Muharram, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

