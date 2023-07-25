Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark

Islam Times - Bab Al-Yemen Square in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a witnessed a massive march on Monday afternoon, denouncing the crime of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

During the event, the participants emphasized that the burning of the Quran by rogue countries is evidence of their criminality, their dependence on the Zionist lobby, and their submission to the US and the Zionist regime.

"We went out today to say that behind the Quran is the nation of the Quran. Burning the Quran is an exposure of the enemies of the nation and a new setting for the compass towards the enemies of the Quran," said a protester.

The protestors expressed Yemen's determination to boycott the products made by Sweden, Denmark, and any country that attacks the Book of Allah.

They stressed that the Monday protest was to defend the Islamic sanctities and send a message to the world that these crimes will only increase Muslims' adherence to the Book of Allah. They pointed out that the Quranic projects will triumph over homosexuality, perversion, and satanic projects promoted by the West.

The protesters also called on Sweden and Denmark to hand over the criminals who burned copies of the Holy Quran, while praising the Iraqi people, its government, and all the free people in the Islamic world who came out in support of the Holy Book.

The statement of the march confirmed that the repeated heinous crimes that occur in Sweden and Denmark are the malicious work of Zionist lobbies in the West.

It pointed out that Western and Zionist hatred against Islam and Muslims is a reality that manifests itself in every age, and with the recent crimes, all Western claims about democracy and freedom of expression are proven to be false.

The statement indicated that "it is not enough for the governments of Sweden and Denmark to stop issuing burning licenses, but rather they must apologize to all Muslims and pledge not to grant burning licenses again."

The statement called on Islamic countries to hold an emergency summit in which they would support the Holy Quran and agree on specific policies to respond to governments that insult the Book of Allah, calling on Islamic parliaments to issue laws that support the Holy Quran and other Islamic sanctities.

It further called on all Muslims to assume responsibility towards the Holy Quran by all available means, and to work to boycott Swedish and Danish goods, and the goods of any country that dares to violate the Holy Book or any of the sanctities of Islam and Muslims.

The statement saluted the Islamic governments that expelled Swedish ambassadors, pointing out that the rest of the Islamic countries should take the same approach in severing relations with Sweden and Denmark.

It also affirmed that the Yemeni people will continue - God willing - to boycott Swedish and Danish goods, stressing that they will not hesitate to do any available work to achieve victory for God, His Messenger, His Book, and Islamic sanctities.

The angry Yemeni march concluded with a call for wide participation in a tweet campaign in rejection of the West's repeated abuses of the Holy Quran.

The angry march began with reciting verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the participants chanting slogans against the enemies of Islam and Muslims, Al Masirah reported.