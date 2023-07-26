Islam Times - Iran's national emergency to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic ended Tuesday, almost three and half years after first case of the deadly disease was detected in the country.

It is no longer necessary for all members of society to wear masks thanks to the stable conditions of the country with regard to the containment of the coronavirus, the statement read.

"Only the elderly, people with certain diseases, and those who have been in direct contact with a person who is suspected or infected with the Coronavirus must wear masks," it added.

Iran has been battling one of the deadliest COVID outbreaks in the world, with the draconian US-led sanctions significantly hampering Tehran’s efforts to rein in the spread of the virus and provide vaccines from other countries.

Tehran manufactured indigenous vaccines to defeat the deadly disease, especially after Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei refused to take vaccines from the US and UK, citing a lack of trust. Coronavirus figures and deaths have been on a downward trend since the government started a mass vaccination campaign.

While Iran has in total recorded more than 7.6 million cases and over 146,300 deaths, in the US a total of 107 million infections and around 1.16 million deaths have been registered since the outbreak.

Back in early May, World Health Organization (WHO) emergency director Dr. Mike Ryan stated that COVID-19 will never be eliminated or eradicated, as it can jump from humans to animals and back.

Speaking after WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially downgraded the status of the disease from a global health emergency to a “global health threat”, Ryan stressed that public health authorities still need to be “vigilant".

Ryan added that vaccines and therapeutic drugs can eliminate “the public health threat associated with the virus”, but that wiping out the virus itself would be “very unlikely, if not impossible".

Globally, more than 676 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, and over 6.8 million people have died while infected.

The public relations department of the Iranian Health Ministry said in a statement that it made the decision, which puts an end to the public use of face masks, based on the opinion of the National Scientific Committee.