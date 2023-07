Islam Times - House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday welcomed at his Ain al-Tineh residence, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, with whom he discussed the country’s general situation, and the latest political developments, especially the looming deadline of the Lebanese Central Bank Governor.

In this context, Mikati called on the government to convene on Thursday in a financial and monetary session held few days before the end of the BDL Governor’s term

Speaker Berri separately welcomed deputy head of the Supreme Shiite Islamic Council, Sheikh Ali al-Khatib.

In this vein, Speaker Berri affirmed to Mikati that “the government should hold a cabinet session to appoint a Central Bank Governor as soon as possible.”