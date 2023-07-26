US Cannot Condemn Crimes It Sponsors: Zakharova

Islam Times - Washington supplied the cluster bombs that killed a Russian journalist, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“The United States condemns any attack on journalists, whatever they may be and wherever they take place,”

Russian media quoted Michael Carpenter, the US permanent representative to the OSCE, as telling reporters earlier in the day.

“First of all, this ‘any attack’ has a victim and a perpetrator,” Zakharova said in a statement. “The victim is Rostislav Zhuravlev. The perpetrator is the Kiev regime. The US should not be shy to say these names out loud.”

“Secondly, one can’t at the same time condemn attacks on journalists and sponsor those who carry them out.”

The US is “directly sponsoring the terrorist activities of the gang in Kiev,” Zakharova added, so they can’t “condemn the attacks” carried out by their own means. This was a reference to cluster munitions the Pentagon has recently delivered to Ukraine, citing a shortage of high-explosive artillery shells.

Zhuravlev, a RIA Novosti correspondent, was killed on Saturday near the village of Pyatikhatki in Zaporozhye Region, when Ukrainian forces struck the convoy of press vehicles using the US-supplied cluster munitions. Three other journalists were wounded.

Speaking for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Zakharova accused the Ukrainian government of “criminal terror” over the attack and said the relevant international organizations are likely to turn a blind eye to “this heinous crime” due to their capture by the collective West. So far, only the UN cultural agency UNESCO has “deplored” the killing of Zhuravlev, without naming the party responsible.

Cluster munitions are banned by more than 110 countries under an international convention adopted in 2008, due to the grave danger unexploded bomblets pose to civilians for years and even decades after their use. Russia, Ukraine and the US are not signatories to the convention, but many NATO members are, and some have protested Washington’s unilateral move.

