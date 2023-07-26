0
Wednesday 26 July 2023 - 03:07

President Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Discuss Humanitarian Issues: Office

Story Code : 1071878
“President Bashar Assad discussed with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and the delegation accompanying him the issue of the return of Syrian refugees and the steps taken in this area, as well as ideas and proposals that are being discussed at the international and inter-Arab countries levels,” the statement said.
 
The parties also discussed Turkey’s pertinacity in withdrawing from Syria, as well as cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syrian civilians who live in areas controlled by terrorist organizations, the statement read.
 
Lavrentiev conveyed President Vladumir Putin’s greetings to President Assad, reiterating Russia’s support to Syria.
