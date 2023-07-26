0
Wednesday 26 July 2023 - 03:45

China Appoints Wang Yi as New FM, Replacing Qin Gang

Story Code : 1071881
China named Wang Yi as its new foreign minister on Tuesday, replacing Qin Gang who has left the post after a one-month absence, Reuters cited the Chinese state media as reporting on Tuesday.
 
According to Western media speculations, Qin, 57, who became one of China's youngest foreign ministers when he took up the post in December after a stint as an envoy to the United States, had not been seen in public since June 25.
 
His ministry later said he was off work for unspecified health reasons.
