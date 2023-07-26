0
Wednesday 26 July 2023 - 03:53

Members of Major Baha'i Spy Ring Detained in Northern Iran

In their joint statement, Gilan IRGC and intelligence forces said that the Baha'i network was linked with Zionist center by the name "Bait al-Adl" located in the Palestinian Occupied Territories or the Israeli regime.
 
The statement said that the network members were tasked with the revival of the Baha'i ideology by exercising influence in different cultural, social and educational centers at different levels and specifically in music schools for children and teenagers, also through influencing the field of theater directing through acting and influence in national TV and the local Baran TV series.
