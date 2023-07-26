0
At least 30 Soldiers Killed in Suicide Attack in Somalia

A military campaign launched by government forces and allied militiamen last year has forced the al Qaeda-linked group from large swathes of territory in southern Somalia, but the militants have continued to stage deadly raids.
 
In recent weeks, with the military campaign against them stalled as the army prepares a second phase of the offensive, al Shabaab fighters have stepped up their attacks.
 
In late May, they killed at least 54 Ugandan peacekeepers at a base south of Mogadishu. They laid siege to Baidoa, one of the country's largest cities for nearly two weeks. And they have staged a series of raids in Mogadishu this month.
 
The bombing on Monday targeted the Jale Siyaad military academy.
 
"We have confirmed 30 dead and 73 others injured from the blast at the military training camp," said one army officer, who asked to be identified only as Major Abdullahi. A second military source confirmed the same death toll.
 
The victims hailed from the Lower Shabelle region and had come to the capital for training, said Captain Ali Farah, who knew some of them. He said he was aware of 10 deaths so far, Reuters reported.
 
"The soldiers were being counted in the queue when the suicide bomber blew himself up," Farah said.
 
Al Shabaab said in a statement the bomber had killed 73 soldiers and wounded 124 others. The group typically gives casualty figures that are significantly higher than those provided by the authorities.
