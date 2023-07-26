0
Wednesday 26 July 2023 - 04:05

3 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Forces in Nablus Clashes

Story Code : 1071889
The Zionist regime's army claimed in a statement that the Palestinians were shot dead as they fired against Israeli forces.
 
According to the reports the incident took place at the security station of the Zionist regime near the mountains of Jerzim in Nablus.
 
The report released on Monday by the Palestinian data center “Mu'ti" said that Aqabat Jaber camp, situated near the eastern West Bank city of Jericho, was the target of 307 Israeli raids, the highest when compared with other Palestinian camps.
 
The regime forces arrested 335 Palestinians in their attacks that left 42 people dead and 373 others injured, added the report carried by the Palestinian Information Center.
 
It also recorded 1,561 Israeli crimes against the residents of Palestinian refugee camps in the West Bank and al-Quds so far in 2023.
 
The occupation forces, the report said, stormed 277 Palestinian homes, illegally possessed two houses and destroyed 17 properties.
 
The Israeli military carries out deadly raids on various Palestinian towns across the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The violent near-nightly attacks spark heavy clashes with local Palestinians.
