Wednesday 26 July 2023 - 07:29

Sudan's Civilian Coalition Calls for Immediate End to Conflict

Sudan
In a statement, the coalition called for launching a political process that leads to an immediate end to the war, an effective response to resolve the war-caused humanitarian catastrophe, protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and disclosure, accountability and reparations for all grave violations committed by the warring parties, Xinhua reported.
 
It is the coalition's first direct gathering since the outbreak of the conflict in mid-April.
 
The FFC demanded that the political process include broad participation of the Sudanese civil forces supporting an end to the conflict and a democratic civil transition in a comprehensive manner.
 
It stressed the need for the Saudi-US initiative to be integrated with the roadmap of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority for Development in East Africa (IGAD), the decisions of the Conference of Sudan's Neighboring Countries, and the peace efforts of the regional and international communities.
 
The coalition called for an immediate cessation of all types of violations and an independent investigation to identify the violators and hold them accountable.
 
On April 15, an armed conflict erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, leading to a humanitarian crisis in the country.
 
The FFC, which is leading an internationally-backed plan to transfer the country to civilian rule, has been calling on the warring sides to reach a permanent cease-fire.
 
The ongoing conflict in Sudan has left more than 3,000 people killed and at least 6,000 others injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.
