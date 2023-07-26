UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners

Islam Times - The United Arab Emirates has released 21 Iranian prisoners who will be repatriated after legal procedures.

The Iranians, who were imprisoned in Ras Al-Khaimah, will return home following the completion of the necessary administrative and legal procedures.

Amirabdollahian visited the UAE on June 22, to exchange views with the Arab state's high-ranking officials on bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of common interest.

Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the country's other rulers agreed to pardon the prisoners during a late June visit to Abu Dhabi by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Xinhua reported.