Wednesday 26 July 2023 - 07:32

UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners

Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the country's other rulers agreed to pardon the prisoners during a late June visit to Abu Dhabi by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Xinhua reported.
 
The Iranians, who were imprisoned in Ras Al-Khaimah, will return home following the completion of the necessary administrative and legal procedures.
 
Amirabdollahian visited the UAE on June 22, to exchange views with the Arab state's high-ranking officials on bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of common interest.
