Wednesday 26 July 2023 - 07:34

NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician

"We are fundamentally against the expansion of NATO (to the East) because this only exacerbates an already very dangerous and damaging tensions between the western and the eastern parts of our civilization. This interest of the United States deals a lot of damage to the Eurasian civilization, which Russia is a part of," Toroczkai said, Sputnik reported.
 
Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the country has no aggressive intentions towards any states, while NATO aims to expand into the post-Soviet space to foment conflicts near Russian borders.
 
Laszlo Toroczkai also said that the Hungarian far-right political party Our Homeland Movement he leads will vote against Sweden's accession to NATO and call on the parliament to veto the alliance's expansion.
 
"We categorically reject the expansion of NATO and will vote against it, just like we did with voting against (accession of) Finland," Toroczkai said.
 
This decision was made not based on the actions of the Swedish officials, but on the global political situation, the politician added.
 
"We will also ask for this in connection with Sweden's accession to NATO. However, unfortunately, at present, we are the only party in the Hungarian parliament that does not slavishly follow the orders of the Euro-Atlantists, so there is a serious chance that in the end it will only be our faction that will unanimously vote against it," Toroczkai concluded.
