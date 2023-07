Islam Times - Local sources reported a explosion in the city of Sayyidah Zaynab, in the southern suburbs of Damascus, Syria.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command announced that two civilians were injured in a booby-trapped motorcycle blast in the Sayyidah Zaynab area, SANA reported in breaking news.

Further details about the incident have not been yet released.

According to local Syrian sources, a motorcycle exploded near a minibus causing a fire.