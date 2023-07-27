Iran Underlines Salwan Momika’s Links to Israeli Regime

Islam Times - Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence disclosed the Israeli regime's links with Salwan Momika, who recently carried out a sacrilege of Quran, tearing up and setting the holy Muslim book on fire in Sweden.

The Ministry also published an image in which the flag of the Zionist regime and the flag of the Syriac Union Party are flown together, noting that this image was also sent to the Zionists by Momika who has long been trying to establish this party in Iraq.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said that in his bid to establish “Syriac Union Party” in Iraq, Momika claims that he is the main representative and voice of the Christians in northwestern Iraq.

It further noted that Momika’s party did not establish due to his reputation for overambitiousness and charlatanism among his fellow believers, so he applied for residency in several European countries, which led to his repeated failures.

Obtained information from the the Israeli regime shows that Salwan Momika was starting massive efforts to contact the Israeli officials in Israel, the ministry said, adding that Momika presented a CV of himself that proves his usefulness to the Mossad.

He introduced himself as one of the most important dissidents of the Shiite government of Iraq.

He also claimed to have been detained by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance on charges of collaborating with the Zionist regime and trying to form an independent Aramaic Christian government in Iraq’s Nineveh city, it noted.

Since last year, the frequency of insults against Islam and its holy book has been on the rise in Europe. Several European countries have been playing host to such despicable acts on their soils over the past months, drawing far-and-wide condemnation from the world's Muslim countries.

Tehran describes the sacrilegious move as a blatant insult to Islam and Muslims across the world, and cautions that some European countries are allowing extremist groups to spread hatred against Islamic values and sanctities.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed that the sacrilegious act show that the arrogant powers’ attacks are aimed at Islam itself.

The Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday which published an image of Momika wearing a kippah, a brimless cap traditionally worn by Jewish males, an image which the statement says has been sent for the Zionists so as to prove his loyalty to the Zionist occupying regime.