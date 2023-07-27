0
Thursday 27 July 2023 - 02:32

Iran Underlines Salwan Momika’s Links to Israeli Regime

Story Code : 1072053
Iran Underlines Salwan Momika’s Links to Israeli Regime
The Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday which published an image of Momika wearing a kippah, a brimless cap traditionally worn by Jewish males, an image which the statement says has been sent for the Zionists so as to prove his loyalty to the Zionist occupying regime.
 
The Ministry also published an image in which the flag of the Zionist regime and the flag of the Syriac Union Party are flown together, noting that this image was also sent to the Zionists by Momika who has long been trying to establish this party in Iraq.
 
In an earlier statement, the ministry said that in his bid to establish “Syriac Union Party” in Iraq, Momika claims that he is the main representative and voice of the Christians in northwestern Iraq.
 
It further noted that Momika’s party did not establish due to his reputation for overambitiousness and charlatanism among his fellow believers, so he applied for residency in several European countries, which led to his repeated failures.
 
Obtained information from the the Israeli regime shows that Salwan Momika was starting massive efforts to contact the Israeli officials in Israel, the ministry said, adding that Momika presented a CV of himself that proves his usefulness to the Mossad.
 
He introduced himself as one of the most important dissidents of the Shiite government of Iraq.
 
He also claimed to have been detained by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance on charges of collaborating with the Zionist regime and trying to form an independent Aramaic Christian government in Iraq’s Nineveh city, it noted.
 
Since last year, the frequency of insults against Islam and its holy book has been on the rise in Europe. Several European countries have been playing host to such despicable acts on their soils over the past months, drawing far-and-wide condemnation from the world's Muslim countries.
 
Tehran describes the sacrilegious move as a blatant insult to Islam and Muslims across the world, and cautions that some European countries are allowing extremist groups to spread hatred against Islamic values and sanctities.
 
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed that the sacrilegious act show that the arrogant powers’ attacks are aimed at Islam itself.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023
Sudan
Sudan's Civilian Coalition Calls for Immediate End to Conflict
26 July 2023
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
25 July 2023
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
25 July 2023
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
25 July 2023
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
25 July 2023
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
24 July 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
24 July 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
22 July 2023
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023