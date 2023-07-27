0
Thursday 27 July 2023 - 02:40

Syria: US, Allies Destabilized World to Undermine Russia

Story Code : 1072056
Syria: US, Allies Destabilized World to Undermine Russia
Assad made the remarks at a meeting with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and his accompanying delegation in Damascus on Tuesday, SANA news agency reported.
 
The United States and its Western allies “have fabricated a global politico-economic crisis and caused a state of global instability, with the aim of undermining Russia’s position and its international presence”, the Syrian leader stressed.
 
“They used Ukraine as a tool for such a purpose. However, the consequences of the crisis began to deepen in their respective countries in terms of living conditions, as well as social and economic life,” he added.
 
Russia’s firm stance toward the West and the United States is one of the most important factors leading to the formation of a multi-polar world, Assad stated.
 
Russia began what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last February with the aim of defending Ukraine’s pro-Russian population in Donetsk and Luhansk, another Eastern Ukrainian region, against persecution by the Kiev regime.
 
Several Ukrainian regions have ever since voted in separate referendums in favor of joining the Russian Federation.
 
Kiev and its Western allies, however, accuse Moscow of seizing those territories by force.
 
During the Tuesday meeting, the Syrian president also discussed regional issues, such as Turkey’s continued deployment of its military forces in Northern Syria and the need for their withdrawal.
 
Lavrentiev, for his part, conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings to Assad, stressing Moscow’s support for the Damascus government to enhance the security and stability of the Syrian nation.
 
The senior Russian diplomat also underlined the need for closer cooperation between the two countries to secure a decent return of Syrian refugees to their motherland.
 
He underscored that Russia and Syria are committed to the humanitarian dimension of the Syrian refugee crisis, and categorically reject all attempts to politicize the matter.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023
Sudan
Sudan's Civilian Coalition Calls for Immediate End to Conflict
26 July 2023
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
25 July 2023
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
25 July 2023
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
25 July 2023
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
25 July 2023
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
24 July 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
24 July 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
22 July 2023
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023