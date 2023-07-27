Israel Army Faces Existential Threat, Says Retired General

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s army is facing an existential threat from the major public protests, a retired general said.

The protests against the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul have been held for weeks.

"Israel is facing dramatic days," explained the director of the Institute for National Security Studies. "When the army, like all other things taken for granted, disappears, Israel's fragility appears."

Hayman added, "Attempts to keep the army out of the political discourse are no longer relevant. (It) is at the heart of the crisis, and expectations that the army would have remained outside (the discourse) were naïve," the Middle East Monitor reported.

This in turn is making the regime itself seem "fragile," said Tamir Hayman.